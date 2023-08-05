Makinde, Ortom missing as Atiku, other PDP stakeholders meet in Abuja

Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State governor, is yet to be seen at the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders meeting in Abuja. Samuel Ortom, the immediate past governor of Benue State is also still missing at the meeting.

However, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate for the party in the February 22 election has arrived at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, venue of the crucial meeting.

Other stakeholders including Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State; Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa State; Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State and Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta State are also present at the meeting hosted by Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi State governor.

The meeting is a second in less than one month. About two weeks ago, a similar stakeholders meeting was hosted in Abuja by Tom Ikimi, former minister of foreign affairs.