LSSTF seeks partnership to strengthen security in Lagos

Abdulrasaq Balogun, executive secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), has called for stakeholders’ buy-in and collaboration towards strengthening the current security architecture in Lagos.

Balogun stated this during a press conference on Friday preparatory to the 2021 town hall meeting of the LSSTF to be hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, by 11 am at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island.

According to Balogun, the town hall meeting presents an opportunity for the LSSTF to render an account of its stewardship to all stakeholders, especially donors to the trust fund. The town hall meeting, which is the 15th edition of the annual security meeting between the state governor and the various interest groups in Lagos, he said, is critical considering the forthcoming 2023 general elections and the need to prepare adequately ahead.

“State government cannot continue to carry the burden alone,” said Balogun, stating that nation-building is a collective effort; hence citizens must act responsibly to change the narrative and people’s mindset towards taking ownership of the entire infrastructure in the state.

Speaking further on the security situation across the country, Balogun said the country has been battling with serious security challenges, and Lagos was not insulated to any of the challenges. However, he maintained that the LSSTF would continue to mobilise available resources to ensure security men and women are well trained and sustained.

According to the LSSTF executive secretary, the town hall meeting was initially scheduled for Tuesday, December 9, but was postponed due to other pressing matters. He, however, assured all invited guests and stakeholders that the event would hold in strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.