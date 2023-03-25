LP guber aspirant in Imo reportedly dead

A Labour Party (LP) aspirant in the upcoming governorship primaries in Imo State, Humphrey Anumudu has been reportedly found dead in his house.

The aspirant died in his house in Lagos after he had returned from an LP meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

A native of Mbieri Ancient Kingdom in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state, Anumudu was reportedly found dead in his house in what family sources described as a “spiritual attack.”

A multi-billionaire businessman cum politician, Anumudu has been contesting for the governorship seat of the state since 1998.

He was said to be the true winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state in 1998 before the ticket was ceded to Achike Udenwa who went on to rule the state between 1999 and 2007.

Since then he had been contesting for the number one seat of the state. In 2019 he was the Zenith Labour Party governorship candidate.

A close friend of the deceased said that he died around 5:30 pm on Friday.

The late politician had already paid the sum of N25 million for Labour Party’s governorship form for the November 11th 2023 guber contest.

Anumudu, a respected legal luminary and an astute politician, was also the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Motors.

He contested for the governorship election in the past under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).