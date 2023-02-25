Logistics delay voting process – Abiru

Sen. Tokunbo Abiru, Senator representing Lagos East, said that the turnout of voters was very encouraging, showing that the consciousness had increased based on the campaign of all the candidates.

“Although, we started late at the polling unit at Ward E/PU11- Aga-ijomu area of Ikorodu, this is a few minutes to 12.00 a.m.

“The officials ascribed their lateness to logistics challenges.

“We can attest that the electioneering process is peaceful, and at the end of the day, we will see the full representation of the will of the people,” he said.