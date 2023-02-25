APC presidential candidate, Tinubu wins Makinde’s polling unit

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has won the polling unit where governor ‘Seyi Makinde, of Oyo State cast his vote.

Makinde cast his vote at polling unit 1 of ward 11 in Ibadan North East local government where Tinubu polled 104.

The Labour Party has 82 while PDP pilled 27 votes.

Others party had ADP 2, APGA 2,AA 01 and there were 17 void votes.

Meanwhile, Senator Teslim Folarin , the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate, also cast his votes at exactly 11.15 am.

Folarin Cast his vote at Ward 5, units 2, Idi Ose, Akanran in Ona Ara local government area of Oyo state.