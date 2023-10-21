Liverpool vs Everton: Half time report

The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool vs Everton is making positive headlines predicted as both as sides are yet to score

It’s derby day on Merseyside and Liverpool will be looking to get their title tilt back on track as they welcome rivals Everton to Anfield.

Everton dominated play in the first 16 minutwe in the last few minutes, they are starting to win more second balls in midfield and have released Doucoure to play closer to Calvert-Lewin. Cracking cross from the right from the left foot of Harrison, and Konate produced an excellent defensive header behind for a corner. Alisson rather flapped at it at the back post, but Liverpool surivive.

Yet again Liverpool almost hit Everton on the counter from a blue set-piece! Diaz looked to have three red shirts to his right to put clean through on goal, but Onana sprinted back to get a foot in. Everton with some fine recovery defending but they have been caught out twice from their own corners.

Liverpool were the better side before Ashley Young’s red card, but the next 45 minutes promise to be attack against defence. Some of Liverpool’s passing football has been slick, but they looked at their most dangerous when Everton were caught forward. Dyche’s team have outlets but this really should be a Liverpool win from here, which would put them level on points with Arsenal and Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped five points in their last two Premier League outings and will be searching for nothing less than a win against Sean Dyche’s relegation battlers. The Reds are without Andy Robertson, though, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a shoulder injury on international duty.

Kostas Tsimikas comes into the starting lineup to replace the Scot, while Trent Alexander-Arnold also starts despite being in a car crash involving an falling electricity pylon on the eve of the game. Diogo Jota returns from suspension to lead the attack for the hosts, while Everton’s hopes pin on star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Starting eleven for Liverpool Vs Everton

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewi