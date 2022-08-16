LCCI set to host 8th ICTEL expo to drive digital infrastructure growth

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to host the 8th edition of its annual Information, Communication, Technology, and Telecommunications (ICTEL) Expo, with the aim of driving digital infrastructure growth in Nigeria.

The 2022 edition of the expo themed ‘ensuring efficient digital infrastructure in Nigeria’ is scheduled to hold as a hybrid event on the 31st of August and 1st of September, 2022 at the Muson Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, and via Zoom.

Micheal Olawale-Cole, President, LCCI, said although the federal government has demonstrated considerable interest in a digital economy, Nigeria is yet to familiarise itself with the far-reaching implications of an increasingly digitalized world.

“The 2022 ICTEL EXPO is providing a great opportunity to influence national discourse on digital infrastructure in Nigeria because speakers at the event will highlight issues that will greatly enhance the government’s plans for improved digital infrastructure as an imperative to boost business digitization generally and the nation’s quest for a digital economy,” he said.

He commended the Federal Government’s goal to achieve $40 billion worth of private capital investments in digital infrastructure by 2025 and the facilitation of the formation of up to $1 billion in private equity, noting that it is a focus point for the expo.

Olawale-Cole added that the event will provide the required information, robust discussion, and inspiration that many Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) need in their quest for improved knowledge, business growth, and sustainability.

Leye Kupoluyi, chairman, Trade Promotion Board (TPB), said speakers expected at the event include Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa, John Ajayi, Publisher, Marketing Edge Magazine, among other distinguished people.

He added that the event will feature panel discussions, conference sessions, master classes, networking opportunities, etc.