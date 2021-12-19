Laureates College holds projects exhibition

In order to create an avenue for their students to exhibit creativity in each subject, Laureates College, Lagos held a week-long projects exhibition.

The annual event also aimed to motivate the young ones to invent and create a project work that would in turn make them complete children in the education system.

Speaking at the event, Principal of Laureates College, Ibrahim Olayiwola Sadiq explained that the project exhibitions were very student-centred and added that their trained and seasoned instructors guided the students on how best they can carry out their project works.

“With the instructions given to them, the students work around the clock and make researches on the project works. This process exposed the students to become more creative and to understand the practical aspects of all the subjects they do. Here, they learn how to use their hands to create amazing project works which subsequently aid their learning in the classroom,” Sadiq added.

Enumerating some of the projects that were exhibited by the students, he said they include; agricultural science projects; commerce; music; biology; food and nutrition; mathematics; creative arts, physics and chemistry projects.

He further said that Geography project on the land form model showing waterfall, desert, river, ocean, hills and island was also displayed.

On the other hand, he regretted that education is less funded in Nigeria, adding, “The figure has it that not more than 10 percent of the Nigeria’s total annual budget is given to education. This is poor funding.

“The Nigerian Ministry of Education should concentrate more efforts on funding the education system. With this, the teaching facilities will be improved upon, more contemporary textbooks will be available in the school for the students, there will be well-funded seminars for teachers’ training and a lot more.

“The question is that, are there things that should have been done to improve the standard of education in Nigeria? Indisputably, our world is evolving and so is the world’s education system. The teaching-learning processes have gone from what they used to be to what they are now in the 21st century.

“The application of knowledge using technology is now the backbone of modern-day schools. There is advancement in educational technology and hence, the Nigerian government must be seen working hard to introduce the trend in our education as this would enhance the standard of education in Nigeria”, he submitted.

On reading culture, he observed that the culture of reading among the Nigerian students is almost in the past as students now find reading quite challenging.

“Although in today’s society, the ‘pandemic’ of social media is a major cause of poor reading among students, the teachers, the parents and other curriculum planners need to look for better ways to encourage student-reading in schools and at home.

“As a school, we are committed to raising students for the betterment of the society by constantly providing an environment where students become self-sufficient and independent in making rational decisions,” he said.

On her part, the founder of Laureates College, Olatokunbo Somolu stressed the need for students to read their books and desist from paying attention to social media as it is a distraction on their academic success.

Somolu, who is the first female Nigerian doctorate degree holder in any field of engineering, maintained that the standard of education in the country has not fallen as the syllabus for the subjects are still very robust.