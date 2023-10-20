LASG, OfadaBoy partner on food security in Lagos

…Ofada Rice Day 2023 to hold in December

The Lagos State government (LASG) through the Ministry of Agriculture is to partner OfadaBoy, an indigenous outdoor catering and restaurant company to celebrate this year’s Global World Food Week, themed ‘Water is food, Water is life’ as part of initiative geared towards a food secured Lagos.

The announcement which was made at a press briefing by the ministry of Agriculture, outlined various activities lined up for the week-long celebration, which include a farmers forum, road show and sensitization walk, school quiz among others.

It was also disclosed that the 5th edition of the number one food festival in Nigeria, Ofada Rice Day (OFD) will be held in December to cap the Food Week events.

Abisola Olusanya, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, stated that the importance of the theme for the 2023 global food week cannot be over-emphasized as food and water plays a major significance in human existence.

According to her, the outlined activities could not have been achieved alone without the support and consistent partnership from OfadaBoy and other sponsors. “We are excited that OfadaBoy has been with us for the past five years and the partnership keeps getting stronger and bigger annually, as we look forward to another superlative Ofada Rice Day in December to further drive home the very importance of food to life and the originality, health benefit of our own rice”.

Tobi Fletcher, CEO, OfadaBoy and convener, Ofada Rice Day Festival, stated that the company is extremely happy to be part of the train to bring to the consciousness of Nigerians again the significance of water and food to life. According to him, the partnership with LASG has become a must-do for OfadaBoy annually, beyond the food week activities.

He stated further that the 5th edition of Ofada Rice Day, which is scheduled to be held in December, will be a back-to-back fun package to inspire action, entertain and provide an all-inclusive atmosphere for Lagosians to unwind, interact and bond.