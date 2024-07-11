Lagos taps creative industry to further grow $145bn economy

The Lagos State government says it is tapping the creative industry to further bolster its economy currently estimated to be worth between $137 and $145 billion.

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, tourism, arts, and culture commissioner, who disclosed this at a town hall meeting on Afropolis Lagos 2024, scheduled for October 26 to November 3, said the Afropolis festival would be gathering Nigerians and non-Nigerians in the creative industry to showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and collaborate, leveraging the infrastructural investment made in the creative space by the state government.

“We have made significant investments in infrastructure, such as renovating key cultural sites and establishing new venues for arts and performances. These efforts ensure that our artists have the platforms they need to thrive,” Benson-Awoyinka stated.

The commissioner, who was supported by Idris Aregbe, the special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on tourism, arts, and culture, highlighted the state government’s dedication over the years to supporting and nurturing the industry. She described Afropolis 2024 as more than just an event, but a celebration of the rich cultural heritage, creativity, and innovation of Lagos.

“It is a platform where African creative people can come together to showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and collaborate on ground-breaking projects. This festival is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic spirit of our continent. Lagos, as the host city, is proud to be at the forefront of this cultural revolution.”

The commissioner said Lagos was renowned as the largest black cultural melting pot in the world, leading in various creative sectors such as music, fashion, gaming, tech, design, film, dance, AI, and research.

She said young talents from Lagos were making significant strides on the global stage, and events like Afropolis would provide them with the visibility and opportunities they deserve.

Qudus Onikeku, founder and artistic director of Afropolis, said the week-long cultural carnival was expected to attract both local and international tourists. He said Made Kuti, the grandson of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, along with other artists from Nigeria and abroad, would perform at the festival.