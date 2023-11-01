Lagos sets safety rules for retail gas operators

The Lagos State government has set safety standards for retail gas operators in the state.

Lanre Mojola, the director-general Lagos State Safety Commission, at a one-day training in conjunction with the ministry of energy and mineral resources, said the training became necessary to proffer solutions to incessant gas explosions and fire incidences that often lead to loss of lives and properties in the state.

Mojola said it behoved on every citizen to

protect lives, adding that once an explosion occurred, moral, financial and reputation of such organisation were eroded.

He said: “We will continue to learn as long as we live,” urging participants to learn, unlearn, relearn and cascade knowledge impacted to colleagues and organisations.

Read also: Seplat delays ANOH plant to 2024 in blow to Nigeria’s gas ambition

He said “explosions may occur when gas is adulterated, cylinders mishandled or when industrial and cooking gases are used close to sources of ignition.

Other causes are the proliferation of gas retail outlets as well as improper training of operators and users on safe handling of gas.

Mojola appealed to all operators in this critical sector to cooperate with government operatives when they arrive at their facilities. “We are convinced that at the end of this annual exercise, Lagos will become a safer place for all,” he said.