Lagos, Ogun, others to experience heavy rain in coming days

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has predicted that Lagos, Ogun and Osun, among others, will experience heavy rain in the coming days.

According to a statement by NiMET, the predicted states include Niger, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Delta and Imo, Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ekiti and Osun states.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is also anticipated over parts of Zamfara, Kano, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states.

NiMET revealed that the affected states could experience flash floods on roads, bridges and low-lying areas which can disrupt vehicular traffic.

“The public is therefore advised to take necessary safety precautions; do not walk through fast-flowing runoff waters.

“The development is a result of what is known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation which is expected to be strong within the week over the West African region,” the agency said.