Lagos Lotteries Board gets ISO certifications

The Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) has received International Standards Organisation (ISO) 27001 and 9001 certifications to strengthen its operational capability as the regulator of the gaming industry in Lagos.

The certification was issued by PECB, an ISO/IEC 17024 accredited certification body that provides education and certiﬁcation in line with internationally recognised standards as established by ISO.

ISO/IEC 27001 assists organisations to understand practical approaches and methodologies that are involved in the implementation of an Information Security Management System, while ISO 9001 (quality management) is specifically designed to serve as a guiding framework for organisations of all sizes and industries as it provides a firm customer focus, including delivering qualitative goods and services that lead to customer satisfaction.

These certifications were approved in recognition of LSLB’s compliance to internationally acceptable standards, Bashir Are, the CEO of LSLB said at the weekend while discussing the Y2020 activities of the board.

Are explained that to obtain the ISO certifications, LSLB had to transform its processes to the required standards and trained its personnel, adding that champions were also appointed from each department to lead the new ethos in line with the acceptable ISO standards.

He noted that the attainment of the ISO certifications exemplifies LSLB’s commitment towards continuous business process improvement and resilience operations.

According to him, the certification is also a demonstration of the commitment of LSLB to boost the confidence of prospective investors and promote the tourism and entertainment sector of the state as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He reiterated that these certifications would amplify partnerships with international regulators and technical partners, it shows that LSLB operates with integrity, expertise, and transparency.