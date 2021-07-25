BusinessDay
Lagos LG elections in pictures

Babajide-Sanwolu
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State his wife Ibijoke casting their vote at Word 019 Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Avenue Eti Osa Local Government Ikoyi Lagos.
Hon. Gbolahan Yidau, member, Lagos State House of Assembly, cast his vote at Unit-003, Word 08, St. Georgie’s Primary School, Ikoyi2, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Commissioner Tourism Art & Culture Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf casting her vote at ward G unit 001 Nigeria Army Dog centre command Lagos. during the Lagos local government election and councillor in Lagos yesterday.

 

Mudasiru Ajayi Obasa, speaker Lagos State House of assembly casting his vote Ward E unit 19 Oluwole Olaniyan street Orile Agege Lagos during the Lagos local government election and councillor in Lagos yesterday.
