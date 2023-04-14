Lagos launches citizens’ engagement platform

The Lagos State government has launched an upgraded citizen and government communication and multichannel platform tagged “Citizens Gate 2.0 App”, an engagement platform aimed at bringing governance closer to the people.

The Citizens Gate 2.0 is an improvement on the 1.0 version designed to accommodate interactions between the government and the citizens. The platform is expected to deliver economic and social benefits to investors and the entire citizens of Lagos State as a drive toward the Smart City status.

The platform will offer social benefits such as feedback mechanism, population profiling, capturing accurate public opinion, tracking and enforcing government performances, security/community policing, LASRRA registration and verification, as well as access to day-to-day activities across MDAs.

Aderemi Adebowale, the special adviser to the state governor on civic engagement, who spoke at the launch, said the platform was conceived to have an all-inclusive government where citizens can participate in the process of governance.

“The Citizens Gate 2.0 Platform is an application that interfaces with the citizens of Lagos State and is expectedto take governance to the doorstep of Lagosians irrespective of their social class for all-inclusive governance while bringing governance closer to the governed,” she said.

Adebowale also said that the platform was a web and app-based e-governance channel that enables “access to and delivery of public goods: government information, public assets and service through a well-defined customer relationship management infrastructure that capitalises on both physical ICT hardware and soft human skills.”

She said: “The Citizens Gate 2.0 platform will enable citizens to navigate all existing MDAs websites and build a road map for a greater citizen’s engagement as a one-stop-shop for everything about Lagos State, addressing several issues, inquiries, complaints, suggestions, commendations, and giving the citizens and visitors.

“We expect that the one stop–shop aspect of the Citizens Gate will allow end users to sit comfortably at home or on their handheld mobile device, navigate and connect with all MDAs at a go without any difficulties,” she said.