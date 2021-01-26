Lagos launches 3 mobile chest X-ray vans for TB screening

Wife of the Lagos State governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has launched three mobile chest X-ray vans to support Tuberculosis (TB) screening, active case search and improve TB diagnosis in Lagos communities.

The mobile x-ray vans which will be moving round the state to provide prompt chest x-ray services and effective diagnosis of TB within the communities are manufactured to specification and adequately equipped to provide comprehensive on-site-screening, diagnosis and treatment for TB.

Speaking at launch of the specialised vehicles, which held at the Evans Square, Lagos Mainland local government, on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu said mobile x-ray vans were acquired by the state government in furtherance to its determination to explore innovative, efficient and latest practices in health care service delivery.

She disclosed that the state government has also acquired 18 state-of-the-art x-ray machines evenly situated in 18 selected health care facilities across the state for TB chest x-ray screening, adding that citizens can go to any one of the facilities and get screened for TB, free of charge.

“It is hoped that the introduction of this Chest X-ray screening will bridge the gap of inadequate logistics for TB diagnosis, improve childhood TB diagnosis and ultimately bring TB diagnosis and care to the door steps of Lagosians.”

A total of 38,277 TB cases were missed in Lagos in 2019 and it is hoped that the introduction of Lagos TB chest x-ray screening will drastically reduce the number of missed TB cases in subsequent years.