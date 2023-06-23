Lagos-Ibadan expressway: Difficult weekend for motorists as FG diverts traffic

Motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will, at the weekend, face a difficult driving experience as the federal government has announced traffic diversion to enable the rehabilitation of a section of the expressway.

Olukorede Kesha, the controller of works in Lagos, who conveyed the federal government’s planned traffic diversion in a statement in Lagos on Thursday, listed some measures to be taken to ensure smooth movement of traffic inward Lagos from Kara Bridge.

“The exit from the expressway at New Garage bus stop for traffic on the Lagos bound carriageway enroute River Valley Estate, Isheri and Ogunnusi Road, will be closed to traffic on Saturday, June 24,” she said.

Read also: Marketers oppose diesel tax, warn of pump price hike

She added that all traffic from Kara Bridge on the Lagos bound carriageway heading to River Valley Estate, Isheri and Ogunnusi Road would use the exit just immediately after Kara Bridge through Limson Road to connect their respective destinations.

Kesha said that all traffic from River Valley Estate, Isheri and Ogunnusi Road intending to connect the Lagos bound carriageway of the expressway, could use Limson Road through the entry point to the expressway immediately after Kara Bridge.

“Alternatively, the motorists can use the U-turn at VIS / FRSC office, Ojodu to connect the expressway at Lagos State Public Works office / BRT bus stop,” she advised.

The controller appealed to motorists to obey traffic signs and the directives of relevant traffic management authorities to ensure a free-flow of traffic.