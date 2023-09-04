Lagos assembly to screen second batch of commissioner nominees Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Lagos State House of Assembly will commence the screening of a second batch of nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, urged the screening committee led by Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process and report to the House on Thursday.

Before the Speaker’s comment, the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, read a letter from the governor listing the names presented.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said some names were represented in the letter while new characters were added.

Titled: ‘Forwarding of Official List of Nominees for Appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers’, the letter thanked the Speaker and members of the House for their diligence and commitment to the recent screening and confirmation of 22 nominees.

“Your rigorous assessment of these nominees in adherence to your constitutional obligations demonstrates your dedication to ensuring a competent and effective council,” Sanwo-Olu said.

After careful consideration of the 17 rejected names, the governor said, “I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.

“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state,” he added in the letter.

The governor said he is confident that the new nominees would bring fresh ideas to help Lagos’s growth and progress.

He urged the House to screen the nominees for clearance.

The names of the commissioner nominees are;

Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi, Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi, Olalere Odusote, Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola, Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe.

Others are; Samuel Egube, Tolani Sule Akibu, Bolaji Cecelia Dada, Barakat Akande Bakare, Olugbenga Omotoso, Mosopefolu George, Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje, Olumide Oluyinka, Abayomi Samson Oluyomi, Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola and Sola Shakirudeen Giwa

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has resolved to review the performance of the 2023 budget in preparation for the presentation of the 2024 budget estimate by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that the House had approved N1.768 trillion for the Year 2023. Speaker Obasa urged the committee for the budget review, headed by Sa’ad Olumo, to ensure a proper assessment and make its report available to the House.

The House had recently confirmed 22 out of the 39 cabinet nominees sent recently by Governor Sanwo-Olu for screening.

However, the lawmakers rejected 17 of the nominees but did not state why, which generated controversy in the state.

However, Governance Advisory Council (GAC) members met Governor Sanwo-Olu and Speaker Obasa last week to resolve the impasse.

The GAC, an apex decision-making body of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Tajudeen Olusi.