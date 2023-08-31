Rejected nominees: GAC moves to end Sanwo-Olu, Obasa feud

In a move to resolve the current impasse between the Executive and the legislative arms of the Lagos State government over the rejection of 17 cabinet nominees by the latter, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Wednesday night met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker Mudashiru Obasa at the Lagos House in Marina.

The meeting was said to be held behind closed doors. There are reports that a form of reconciliation was reached. There is a possibility for some of the commissioner nominees to be reconsidered while there may be new entrants to the list.

It was unclear if the Lagos State House of Assembly members were invited. However, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, was among other party bigwigs who attended the truce meeting that lasted several hours.

The GAC, an apex decision-making body of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was led by Tajudeen Olusi.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the GAC pleaded with Lagos residents to give it time to resolve the dispute.

Olusi, who acknowledged a dispute between the governor and the assembly, pleaded with residents and the media to give the party leaders time to resolve it.

According to Olusi, “It is the responsibility of the Executive to present a list to the House of Assembly and that responsibility falls on the shoulder of the governor.

“It is also the responsibility of the House of Assembly to examine the list as presented by the governor by the Constitution of our country. The Constitution places a particular burden on the legislature.

“Also, it is the responsibility of the party to step in where there is a dispute between the two parties.

The party produces the governor and has members of the House of Assembly.

“The governor is there to ensure that the party’s manifesto is implemented. So, also, the legislators are sponsored by the party”.