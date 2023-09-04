Sanwo-Olu drops five names, seeks clearance for 18 commissioner nominees

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, has dropped five names from his list of commissioner nominees and is seeking clearance for 18 others. The names of the dropped nominees are Folashade Adefisayo, former Commissioner for Education; Solape Hammond, former Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment; Aramide Adeyoye, former Commissioner for Agriculture; Lekan Fatodu, former Commissioner for Housing; Rotimi Ogunwuyi, former Special Adviser on Education.

The 18 nominees who are still being considered are Hakeem Amusa, former Special Adviser on Sports; Akeem Seriki, former Special Adviser on Transportation; Gbenga Omotoso, former Commissioner for Information and Strategy; Moyosore Onigbanjo, former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tunji Bello, former Commissioner for Environment, Idris Salako, former Commissioner for Home Affairs.

Read also Rejected nominees: GAC moves to end Sanwo-Olu, Obasa feud

Others include: Rabiu Olowo, former Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs; Tajudeen Olusi, former Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations; Kenneth Gbagi, former Commissioner for Justice; Wale Ahmed, former Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development; Sunday Anofi, former Special Adviser on Primary Healthcare, Yetunde Arobieke, former Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lola Akande, former Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Tola Amusan, former Special Adviser on Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation.

Read also Assembly reserves right to expose screening reports on rejected Sanwo-Olu’s nominees- Obasa

Princess Aderemi-Ibirogbe, former Special Adviser on Education; Sola Oladeinde, former Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure; Afolabi Abiodun, former Special Adviser on Transportation; Omotayo Sanusi, former Special Adviser on Education; Opeyemi Olatunji, former Special Adviser on Rural Development.

The House of Assembly is expected to begin screening the nominees this week.

The clearance of the 18 nominees is still pending the outcome of their screening by the House of Assembly. If they are cleared, they will be sworn in and take over the running of the various ministries in the state.