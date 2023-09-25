Ladoja remains intellectual, ethical force in Nigeria’s political sphere – Alli

Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), a senator, has said that former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja remained intellectual and ethical force in Nigeria’s political sphere.

Ladoja, a high chief and Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, clocked 79 years on Monday

Alli said that his political trajectory has been marked by his commitment to the welfare people, while upholding the rule of law, social justice, and fairness.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, while rejoicing with the elder statesman, respected politician, farmer, industrialist, former senator and his political father, said: “His selfless contributions to the upliftment of the people of Oyo State, Nigeria and Africa have been immeasurable.”

Read also: Tegbe’s petition frivolous, dead on arrival, Alli tells Tribunal

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen in Ibadan he stated that Ladoja as governor, spearheaded significant developmental projects that boosted the economic growth and social welfare of the people of Oyo State.

The lawmaker said that Ladoja’s tenure was marked by a legacy of exceptional statesmanship and stewardship, which still reverberated till today.

He said that the former Oyo governor exemplified the profound pride and cultural heritage of the Yoruba race, adding he has undoubtedly contributed immensely to preserving Yoruba customs and values.

Alli said that Ladoja was well known for his philanthropy, which has extended to various spheres of the society.

The lawmaker said that Ladoja has remained mentor, father, and guide to many of them in the political space.

Read also: Olubadan has brought wealth of experience laced with humility – Alli

“His maturity, wisdom, and sagacity enable him to provide counsel and guidance for navigating the complexities of Nigerian politics while keeping his integrity and principles. I join family, friends, well-wishers, and Nigerians in congratulating High Chief Rashidi Ladoja on his 79th Birthday.

“May God continue to uphold and bless him with long life, good health, and prosperity. Happy Birthday, Baba!,” he said.