Labour declares nationwide strike from Tuesday

Organised labour — including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) — has announced a complete and nationwide strike from Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The leadership of the two unions came to the resolution after a National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting’s objectives were to discuss the terms of the strike that was scheduled in response to the brutalisation of NLC National President Joe Ajaero and to review the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed on October 2, 2023, between the Federal Government and organised labour.

The meeting also covered the removal of the Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) subsidy, which the labour centres claimed had caused “untold hardship” on Nigerians.

Read also: NLC, TUC convene extraordinary meeting amid strike threats

In response to the police’s earlier Wednesday arrest of the National President of the NLC in Owerri, Imo State, the labour unions issued a five-day ultimatum on Friday.

The labour centres demanded the arrest and prosecution of the government assistant who was suspected of carrying out the attack, as well as the redeployment of the state’s commissioner of police.

In addition, the unions threatened to launch a nationwide strike if their demands were not fulfilled by Friday.