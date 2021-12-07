KWASU trains, certifies 21,000 students in enterpreneurship -VC

Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi, a professor of business law and the vice-chancellor, Kwara State University, Malete, says the institution has trained and certified over 21,000 students in enterprise creation, while 18,000 students have registered their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The vice chancellor disclosed this while briefing journalists ahead of the year 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 convocation ceremony of the university, affirming that “over 60 percent of these businesses are operational.

“This is making significant contribution to the internally generated revenue drive of the university through some of it’s brand products like KWASU bread; poultry products; bottled and sachet water; cosmetics; bricks; unisex salon; leather work and furniture.”

Akanbi said that the institution was among the Nigerian universities that did not cancel an academic session due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that, the university’s academic programmes currently enjoyed full accreditation status.

The VC identified funding, bad road, encroachment on the university’s land, and security as the challenges confronting the institution, and called for an urgent restoration of subsection by the government to enable them to grow.

“We appeal to the government to do a reconstruction and expansion of the road to dual carriage status as the existing single lane lacks the capacity to carry the heavy vehicular traffic generated by the exponential increase in population.

” We also want the government to swing into action by erecting perimeter fencing of the land belonging to the university to ward off the current threat.

“Currently, more security personnel are required to curb criminality around the host community. We seek the state and federal governments’ assistance in increasing the number of officers and men attached to Malete Divisional Police Station,” the VC said.

According to him, a total of 6, 620 students would be graduating from the university on Friday and Saturday for the year 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions.