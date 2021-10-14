Kwara to invest more in education, health in 2022

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq says his administration’s investment in basic education, healthcare sectors, rural development and workers’ welfare would continue uninterrupted in 2022.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, his chief press secretary, quoted the governor at the 2022 budget policy direction meeting held in Ilorin on Tuesday, as saying that “these priorities, among others, are what would form the basis of resources’ allocation in the new fiscal year. And these are clearly spelt out in the fiscal strategic statement that has been developed to guide the allocation of resources and procedures for preparing the 2022 budget.”

Represented by the deputy governor, Kayode Alabi, the governor disclosed that the administration would in 2022 focus on completion of ongoing infrastructural projects and commencement of new ones.

“These include the innovation hub, visual arts centre, garment production factory, the two campuses of the Kwara State University in Osi and Ilesha Baruba; the 33km Ilesha-Baruba-Gwanara Road; cottage industries; and a few others.

“Attention will be on industrialisation and widening of the state’s economic and revenue base through investments in and support for small and medium scale enterprises.

“These huge investments in SMEs, as would be made in the new fiscal year, will create thousands of jobs, widen the tax net, and reduce poverty. These ultimately will lead to economic diversification.”

Abdulrazaq added that allocations to various MDAs in the 2022 budget would be guided strictly by the strategic policies of the Kwara State Economic Sustainability and Delivery Plan (KW-ESDP) 2021-2024 — a new document which the Governor said contains short-term development strategies of the administration.

Speaking also, the state commissioner for finance, Florence Oyeyemi said the programme was organised to strengthen budget preparation and boost inclusive growth in line with the constitution.

“In compliance with some sections of the 1999 constitution, there is the need to be properly guided on the fiscal and monetary policy directions for the preparation of realistic 2022 budget.

“A carefully prepared budget will spell out government’s policies aimed at improving the quality of lives for the citizens through the promotion of economic growth, development and provision of employment,” she said.