Kwara vows to fully implement FG N- SIP scheme

Kwara State government on Saturday restated its commitment to the full implementation of all the components of the National Social Investment Programmes N-SIP scheme of the federal government.

The government said this is necessary to ensure that vast majority of the people of the state benefit from the scheme.

The special adviser on Strategy to the state governor, Saadu Salahu gave the assurance when a delegation from N- SIP headquarters in Abuja visited Kwara to assess the level of implementation of the scheme’s programmes.

Salahu who received the delegation on behalf of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, noted that the N- SIP programmes have impacted positively on the lives of the Nigerian masses.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, I want to commend the effort and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari- led federal government in touching the lives of the Nigeran masses, especially the poor through the novel N-SIP programmes. It’s in recognition of this that Kwara State has keyed into the programmes,” he said.

Salahu who was flanked by Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, pointed out that Kwara was the first state to have passed social investment programmes scheme into law in the country.

Corroborating Salahu, the N- SIP representative in the state, Rabiat Shehu-Jimoh restated the readiness of the state government to strengthen the existing partnership between it and N- SIP.

The leader of N- SIP delegation, Johnson Adesoro, a deputy

director in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development explained that they were in Ilorin to monitor and evaluate all NSIP clusters activities in the state.

Adesoro who was accompanied by

Oyedeji Adedeji, project accountant in the ministry hinted about plans to increase the benefits accrue to the state from N-SIP scheme.