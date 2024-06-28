Kwara: Customs rakes N10bn in 5 months

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NIS) says it generated N10. 027bn into the coffers of the Federal Government between January and May 2024.

The command equally revealed that in the period under review, it made 21 seizures of different prohibited items with a total duty paid value of N35, 416,140,00.

Faith Ojeifo, the customs area controller, Kwara Command, who stated this while briefing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, listed the contraband and prohibited items seized by the customs to include 507 bags of foreign rice, one unit of used vehicles, 1,055 pieces of used tyres, 164 Jerry cans of petrol of 25 litres each, totalling 4,100 litres.

Ojeifo said, “I want to inform you that from January-May, 2024 we collected and remitted a total sum of N10, 027, 580,694.63.

A comparative review of the preceding year 2023 indicates that the command surpassed what was collected same period last year with N2.88bn which represents a 40.41 increase.

“Within the period under review, I rejig my operation teams which led to 21 seizures of different prohibited items. These include 507 bags of foreign rice, one used vehicle, 1,055 pieces of used tyres, 164 jerry cans of petrol of 25 litres each (4,100 litres). The total duty paid value is – N35.41m.”

She said the command also empowered members of the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA) and donated relief materials to Kwara State ministry of social development.

The area commander explained that the empowerment was to make the beneficiaries self-reliant and productive while their husbands are far away from home which will reduce the burden of always waiting for the husbands.

Ojeifo added that the donation of relief materials to the ministry of social development was borne out of the commitment of the comptroller-general of Customs care for vulnerable members of society.