Konga sees 180% sales, customer growth on promo campaign

Konga, Nigeria e-commerce Company has seen an increased growth of 180 percent in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) following the end of its Konga Yakata 2021.

A close source to Konga who pleaded anonymity as the company is yet to release figures officially disclosed that the company enjoyed a very successful campaign, racking up massive orders and new customers and also confirmed the integrity and influence of her digital logistics company known as Kxpress, with the impact of various partners who showed commitment.

The increased percentage comes from the month-long campaign which started on Thursday 11 November and ended December 12, 2021.

‘‘Konga Yakata 2021 was a remarkable one for Konga as it went a long way in demonstrating the huge popularity Konga enjoys in the e-commerce space as arguably the most trusted brand. Although the management of Konga is yet to release official data, reliable information indicates that it was a record-breaking campaign for the company with over 180% growth,’’ the source revealed.

The company also broke all their existing sales records during the duration of the Konga Yakata and went further to justify the traffic witnessed on the Konga website as well as the massive footfalls to its chain of retail stores across Nigeria during the campaign.

According to the source, Konga witnessed the most significant purchase from its Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), like Wines, Spirits and beverages categories, which recorded more than a combined 120 percent growth year-on-year from the 2020 edition of Konga Yakata. Also witnessing tremendous growth were its Home & Kitchen, Phones & Tablets and Electronics categories.

The source noted that deliveries were also fast-tracked, with most orders reaching their last mile destinations in record time during the Konga Yakata.

Meanwhile, the source recognised that the success of the Konga Yakata is attributed to the collaboration of financial institutions like Access bank Plc. and Verve Nigeria, who assisted in offering Konga shoppers who made payment with debit cards an extra 10 percent discount on their orders throughout the duration of Konga Yakata.

He explained that Access bank also works with Konga to offer free delivery of purchases to shoppers and donation of food items to their respective families, less privileged and loved ones.

The source also mentioned other key partners like Lenovo, Hp, Coca-Cola, Intel, Unilever, Zinox, Apple, Samsung, Haier Thermocool, Techno, Asus, Vivo, iTEC and Infinix who helped in delivering a successful edition of the Konga Yakata 2021.

Konga is a Nigerian e-commerce company founded in July 2012 with headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos State. It offers a third-party online marketplace, as well as first-party direct retail spanning various categories including consumer electronics, fashion, home appliances, books, children’s items, computers & accessories, phones and tablets, health care and personal care products. The company also has a logistics service (KXPRESS), which enables the timely shipment and delivery of packages to customers.