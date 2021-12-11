Kon10dr poised to put Nigeria on the global gaming map

Sports business is growing rapidly around the world, and the sector is expected to be worth $1.5 billion. Annually, Nigerian consumers spend about $100 million on gaming and interest in gaming and esports continues to grow across Africa.

With the aim of promoting and expanding the frontiers for e-gaming in Nigeria, Nigerian music maestro, Dr Sid, has launched an esports gaming platform called Kon10dr Esports Championship aimed at stirring the interest of Nigerian youths with delightful experiences. In a chat with BusinessDay’s Anthonty Nlebem, Dr Sid gave insight about the Kon10dr Esports Championship and the opportunities in Nigeria’s gaming industry.

Can you speak more about Kon10dr Esports Championship?

As an avid gamer and esports enthusiast, esports has always had a special place in my heart. Looking at the gaming industry in Nigeria and in Africa, it’s obvious that it is lagging in the global industry, and I felt that it was about time somebody created an avenue for Nigerian gamers to earn and be able to create a career for themselves. We created Kon10dr.com which is a platform that hosts and organises premium Esports tournaments giving gamers an opportunity to thrive. The Kon10dr Esports Championship is our flagship event which is launching on the 15th of December, and we hope that this event will give Nigerians an opportunity to see the potential of esports.

How to participate in the Kon10dr Esports Championship?

To participate in the Kon10dr Esports Championship, players had to register online on our website Kon10dr.com and verify their registrations to our discord server.

Classes of people qualified to play in the Championship?

Esports has no bounds and no limits and does not discriminate by age, gender or class and that’s why for the Kon10dr Esports Championships, players were able to register regardless of their location, age or class. However, for this tournament we did limit the entry age to 16 where players needed to get consent from their parents or guardians to compete.

Is the Championship only about football gaming?

Esports is not only about football games, Esports also consists of lots of gaming titles which include games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Call of Duty mobile which falls under the first person shooter category. There are also Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games like League of Legends and even mobile games like Clash of Clans and brawlstars. Any video game that has a competitive side can be involved in Esports so the possibilities are endless and the opportunities for players and teams to be created to compete in E sports are limitless.

Any plans to add other sports to the platform?

Yes, we do have plans to add more titles to our Esports roster, but for now we are just starting off with these games for the Kon10dr Esports Championships. By 2022, we will be looking to add more gaming titles so more players can compete on our platform.

What are your expansion plans?

Part of our expansion plans is to obviously create more tournaments where players can compete, but we are also building physical Esports lounges and arenas where casual and competitive players can go to compete or to just relax and play.

How long have you been in this business?

Well, I have been studying the global esports scene for over 10 years. In Nigeria, I have been involved in esports for about six years now and I am super excited about the progress that we have made over the last year and a half and I’m looking forward to the future of Esports in Nigeria and Africa.

How can people be a part of the live event?

To be part of the live events all you have to do is go to kon10dr. com and register it is absolutely free. We are just going to be taking the number of people that will fill the capacity of the venue. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions we are only going to be admitting people that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the legal state regulations