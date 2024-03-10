Kokori fought military for restoration of Nigeria’s democracy – Tinubu

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has described the late Frank Kokori as a man of proven integrity and a democrat who fought the military regime for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

The late Secretary-General of NUPENG was seen to have spearheaded the June 12 struggle for the recognition of MKO Abiola as winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

The President noted that even when top leaders were afraid and running away, Kokori stood and was the voice of the voiceless people, he was the voice of the less-privileged and was the voice that was heard both locally and internationally, said Tinubu.

In his tribute to the deceased, on Friday, during the burial ceremony, Tinubu described the late elder statesmen as the hero of Nigeria’s democracy.

The President spoke through the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Heineken Lokpobiri, at the funeral held at St James’ Anglican Church Oviorie-Ovu, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State,

President Tinubu while condoling the government and people of Delta State and members of the Kokori family, described the late Labour leader and elder statesman as one of the foremost nationalists Nigeria ever produced.

He was a man of uncommon courage, a selfless leader who put the interest of Nigeria first before his personal interest.

“The legacies of your father cannot be surpassed by anybody because in life it is not when you die that matters but the legacies you left behind.

“Frank Kokori has left indelible marks in the history of this country and what is left for the children is to carry on with the baton.

“Kokori has done his own and it is left for the children to leverage the outstanding legacies of their father to continue to render outstanding services to humanity.”

Earlier in his sermon, the Bishop of Warri Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Christian Ide, a reverend who spoke extensively on ‘Hope’, said when life seems impossible, God brings eternal hope to those who believe in Him.

Bishop Ide whose text was taken from the Bible book of first Thessalonians, Chaper four, verses 13 to 18, harped on the need to be hopeful in God for a fulfilling and rewarding life, adding that without hope, people will give up in life.

He said the late Kokori was a devoted Christian who worshipped God until the last day of his life and commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for identifying with the deceased despite being political adversaries.

Other dignitaries who graced the funeral ceremony include the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ede Dafinone, Ayodele Olawande, minister of State for Youth Development, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, President of Nigerian Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers NUPENG, Williams Akporeha, Great Ogboru and Joseph Akinlaja.