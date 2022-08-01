Kojo Motors, Yutong makers, re-assures Nigerian customers of original parts stock, quality service

Kojo Motors, one of Nigeria’s auto dealers and Yutong Bus manufacturers, recently hosted customers, fleet operators and partners for the 2022 Service Marketing Campaign at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The one-day event is part of the marketing drives of Kojo Motors, distributors of the Chinese bus and the Yutong manufacturers, to re-assure transporters and other users that it is an automotive brand that guarantees good returns on investment.

In his speech, Chino Ogwumike, national sales manager of Kojo Motors Limited told the audience that includes owners and distributors of the Yutong range of commercial buses that the Yutong national service marketing campaign is being put together among others to take a look at many years of Kojo Motors market presence amid teething economic challenges.

While the one-day service campaign lasted, guests were conducted through the introduction of existing and new range of Yutong models, improving the planning and quality of customer maintenance work and reduce the failure rate of customer vehicles so as to improve the operation rate of the vehicles.

The programme also provided an opportunity for the audience to discuss the importance of promoting dealer parts, consigned parts that have not been sold for a long time as well as service spare parts that have not been cancelled for a long time.

Quality time was also spent to analyse what steps should be taken towards improving the popularity and reputation of Yutong buses in Nigeria and enhance the influence of dealers, while information about intending customers and sales promotions was gathered.

At the event, presentations about Yutong service programmes including technical training, driver and personnel training, and Yutong genuine spare parts promotions were discussed extensively.

Furthermore, the need for the local automotive market to transition to sustainable energy vehicles including natural gas vehicles (NGV) and electric vehicles (EV) was also highlighted by some of the facilitators including Chinedu Oguegbu, executive director, Kojo Motors Limited.

Guangxi Yuchai, one of the leading engine manufacturers also made presentations about their natural gas engines. There was a very engaging interaction with all attendees.

Suggestions and innovative ideas were also deliberated upon to ensure continued growth of the Yutong bus presence on the road and increased customer satisfaction in the Nigerian market.

Meanwhile, Kojo Motors Limited is currently running a promo on spare parts whereby there will be a generous

20 percent discount on order that will take 90 days to arrive into Nigeria.

The automobile dealership company that have recorded many decades of successes is also offering 4 percent discount if order is placed in USD and 3 percent discount in naira for cash purchase in naira. Promo lasts till September 30, 2022.

“We at Kojo wish to assure and re-assure Yutong; our bus manufacturers with their strong marketing and after-sales support, the bus brand shall continue to show more and more presence on the Nigerian roads. And to our teeming transport companies using the products, we can confidently say that, the Yutong bus is durable, built to last and guarantees higher returns on investment (RoI),” Chino Ogwumike, the national sales manager, said.