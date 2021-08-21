Knorr’s ‘Unwrap and Win Promo’ tosses N500, 000 weekly

Knorr, a popular seasoning brand has announced its 2021 consumer promo tagged ‘Unwrap and Win Promo’. This will see winners walk away with N500, 000 each week for the next 12 weeks.

The ‘Knorr Unwrap and Win Promo’ is valid till the 17th of October 2021. Prizes will be won daily and weekly until the end of the promo. Terms and conditions apply.

According to Knorr, the promo rewards loyal consumers of Knorr by putting a smile on their faces while also encouraging more households to sample its range of products that are made with natural ingredients and rich in flavour.

Demilade Oresanya, brand manager, Knorr said promo is the brand’s way of showing customers appreciation for their loyalty and trust. “Knorr is a brand that is committed to supporting a healthy lifestyle as well as creating unique taste experiences for families across Nigeria. This promo is a thank you for customers’ constant patronage and trust. We will continue to churn out products that meet their healthy lifestyle and taste.”

In addition to the prize money, the promo also avails consumers the opportunity to win instant prizes like kitchen appliances, cookbooks, cookware, and many other consolation prizes. The gift items can be redeemed at any of the designated centres across the country.

To qualify and participate in the ongoing promo consumers are expected to submit 2 or more empty Knorr wraps at any of its redemption centres across the country, where they will be required to spin a digital wheel for a chance to win an instant prize and then qualify for the weekly raffle draw to stand a chance to win N500,000.

Knorr has been bringing flavour to people’s lives since 1838 and continues to do so today with the same dedication and passion. Our purpose is to inspire and make it easy for people to cook and eat better through sustainably sourced products with rich flavour.