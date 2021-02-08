Kidnapped Taraba NLC Chairman Regains Freedom

Several hours after being abducted, the Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman, Taraba State, Peter Jediel, has now regained his freedom.

Jediel had been abducted in the earlier hours of Sunday at his residence in Sunkani, the headquarters of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council of the state.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent in a telephone interview earlier, the younger brother of the NLC chairman, Boniface Stephen, revealed that the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare residents before whisking Jediel away.

According to Stephen, they came in their numbers at about midnight, broke the NLC chairman’s gate, and forced their way into his compound.

BusinessDay correspondent, however, now gathered that he regained his freedom on Sunday evening but details are yet to be disclosed.