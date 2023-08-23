Kidnapped NYSC members yet to be freed after four days in captivity

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) abducted last week on their way from Uyo to Sokoto are yet to regain freedom.

Also, there has been no official response from Akwa Ibom State government, owners of the Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) conveying the corps members when they were abducted in Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, stakeholders’ concerns about the incident have persisted.

The families of the victims were rumoured to be planning a demonstration against the kidnapping at the state House of Assembly and Government House yesterday, but the state government has remained silent.

It was learned that the fact that the state administration had not yet responded to the occurrence might have had some bearing on their choice to stage a street demonstration.

No official communication has also been issued by AKTC on the matter.

According to Vanguard, a source from the transport firm said that the transport company had been in contact with security personnels in Zamfara and Sokoto, and that the vehicle from which the victims were kidnapped had been found.

“From what I gathered, the police have recovered the bus. I think they (kidnappers) abandoned the bus because it has a tracker. We trust that the police will be able to trace and rescue the victims safely,” he added.

Brigadier-General YD Ahmed, NYSC Director-General has met separately with the state’s security agency chiefs to talk about staff and corps member safety in reaction to the kidnapping.

The Director of the Department of State Services, the Commissioner of Police, and the Commander of the Nigerian Army’s 1st Brigade attended the discussions, which were held in Gusau, the state capital.

General Ahmed complimented the friendly relationship that currently exists between the security services and the NYSC during his meeting with the heads of security.

“We highly appreciate the assurances of safety given to the staff and corps members of the scheme. This is in line with my priorities since I assumed office,” he said.

Eddy Megwa, Brigade Commander, NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, praised General Ahmed’s commitment to the welfare of corps members in a statement.

In the meeting with the NYSC Director General,

Mohammed Bunu, Commissioner of Police pledged that the state police would work with other security agencies to provide the necessary support to the NYSC Scheme.

Usman Shehu, State Director of Security at the Department of State Services, gave the Director General the assurance that the DSS is always prepared to work with the NYSC to secure the protection of its members.