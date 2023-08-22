After 13 years, NYSC orientation camp returns to Borno

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has resumed orientation camp in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, for the first time in thirteen years, after the programme was halted in 2011 due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mohammed Adamu, NYSC State Coordinator at a temporary orientation camp in the state capital, swore in Batch “B” Stream 2 corps members and thanked Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno State, for helping to bring the orientation course back to the state.

The corps members are under strict security from the military, police, civil defence, and civilian joint taskforce at the Arabic Teachers College, which is acting as a temporary orientation camp.

The 629 male and 496 female members of the corps get ready for oath-taking.

Zulum expressed his happiness at the orientation camp’s return to the state, saying that it represented the restoration of security and tranquilly to the region.

He gave NYSC personnel instructions to find science, medical, and paramedical graduates who could be able to work for the state government.