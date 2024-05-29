Akpabio says reintroduced anthem Tinubu’s most profound act, as lawmakers name library after President

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria’s Senate President has said the reintroduction of the old national anthem is one of the most profound acts of President Bola Tinubu

This is just as the National Assembly named its library after President Bola Tinubu. The President commissioned the library after briefly addressing a joint session of the National Assembly to mark his first year in office and 25 years of democracy.

The library was named ‘Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building’.

According to Akpabio, the reintroduced National anthem, “Nigeria, we Hail thee “.

takes Nigerians back to their roots and promotes the spirit of brotherhood.

The Senate President also said Nigerians will no longer see themselves as mere Compatriots but as brothers despite diverse tribes and tongues.

“Congratulations sir, Out of honour and respect for the National Assembly, you said you must pass through the National Assembly on your first year anniversary in office. Of all the significant things you have done, I think one of the most profound things is to take us back to our genealogy, the genealogy of our births, though we may belong to different tribes, in brotherhood we all stand”, Akpabio said.

“Henceforth, we won’t refer to ourselves as just mere compatriots, we will refer to ourselves as brothers, and as we go into battle in the field of sports or politics, in economic endeavours, we must hail Nigeria. So we are all saying today, Nigeria we hail thee”, Akpabio added.

According to the Senate President, “There is no better place to commence this revolution of going back to our genealogy than the National Assembly made of patriotic Representatives.”