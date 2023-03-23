Keyamo petitions DSS to caution Obi, Ahmed

Festus Keyamo, spokesperson of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which played a significant role in the election victory of the president-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) to caution Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, over their alleged insidious call for anarchy following their defeat in the February 25, presidential election.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment via his official Twitter handle informed the public that he sent a petition to the DSS on Thursday asking them to caution both personalities over utterances which bother on incitement and treasonable felony.

Keyamo was responding to Ahmed’s interview he granted to Channels Television on Wednesday, where he urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to swear in Tinubu because his victory is a violation of the constitution.

Keyamo in earlier interviews had insisted that his principal won the election and that petition by Obi and the Labour Party challenging his victory at the presidential tribunal sitting in Abuja was an exercise in futility.

He had also urged Obi, Ahmed, and the Labour Party to follow the path of peace and national healing as preached by his principal.

He nevertheless warned that “a call for peace and national healing does not amount to weakness.”