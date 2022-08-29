Kebetkache tasks community leaders on national gender policy

As the political time table for campaign and election draws closer, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre has tasked community leaders to implement the National Gender Policy in their communities as a way of contributing to the promotion of gender equality and to reduce discrimination against women.

The group dropped the hint at a one-day advocacy meeting for faith-based organisations, community development committee, and women leaders from the Rivers State South-East Senatorial District, which took place in Port Harcourt.

In her welcome address, Emem Okon, executive director, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, represented by Patience Ekon, said the meeting is aimed at planning and taking decisions in policy formulation on mainstreaming gender equality especially during this electoral process. According to Okon, the programme is in collaboration with Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), with support from MacArthur Foundation.

Constance Meju, one of the resource persons, maintained that marginalization cuts across the society as many people are excluded from the activities in the family, the community, at the local government areas, state and at the national, especially in politics. She explained that with the existence of the National Gender Policy if implemented at all levels, there will be reduction in the inequality bedeviling the country.

“How can we promote gender equality and the inclusion of people with disability” she said. Meju stated that gender equality brings everyone on board, noting that this will eliminate the existing barriers for prosperity. “An inclusive society must have institutions that can hold the government accountable, according to the World Bank”, she said.

Meju, who is also a publisher, told stakeholders that while women constitute about 50 percent of our population, however women are overtly marginalized by those in authority including culture and unnecessary tradition, saying the NGP framework is to improve the status of both men and women.

In her remark, Hope Angbare said the NGP is also to promote women’s right particularly legislative rights and women empowerment as the framework was developed by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, with key pillars such as: promoting women’s security and combating gender based violence, women’s political participation and influence, women’s economic empowerment and working condition and national accountability on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Some of the participants charged the government at all levels to put into use the NGP at all times. It could be recalled that the objective of gender equality is a society in which women and men enjoy the same opportunities, rights and obligations in all spheres of life. Some of the clergy men and community leaders who attended the event promised to step down the training to others.