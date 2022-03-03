FEC approves new National Gender Policy 2021 – 2026

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved a new national gender policy, which sets a minimum standard expected of the Nigerian government to meet its mandate for gender equality.

The policy also sets standards for good governance, accountability and being socially responsive to the needs of vulnerable groups.

Pauline Tallen, the minister of women affairs and social development, while speaking on the policy after the FECl meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, noted that equity remains the foundation of the core principles of agenda 2030 which says ‘Leave no one behind’.

The approval coming after Tuesday’s rejection of gender bills by the National Assembly is seen as portraying a ray of hope for gender issues, in Nigeria

“Mr. President has done so much to support women through numerous pro-woman projects,” Tallen said.

“What happened today in the council is a big relief, and is a reassurance of President Muhammedu Buhari’s administration, that he believes in women, and that this administration will continue to support all issues that will support women towards national development.”

The Minister declared that the approval indicates clearly that President Buhari is committed to make a difference as far as women issues are concerned.

“This has also come at the right time. I’m sure you’re all aware that the whole month of March is set aside by the international community to the United Nations to celebrate activities that concern women and women’s contribution towards national development,” she said.

Over 230 women had stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday to press home their demands for a revisit of all the bills rejected by the law makers.

“I want to assure you that all hope is not lost. I have reassured Nigerian women that we should not be daunted, we should remain resilient. And we have already put in place strategies,” Tallen said.

“Last night, we all met the key civil society organisations and other women activists. We are strategizing with the female members in both houses of the national assembly. And I want to assure you, that Nigeria women will not give up, we’ll keep pushing until we achieve the affirmative action”

Tallen disclosed that the women are putting strategies in place “towards the 2023 elections. And we know what to do by the grace of God”

The Minister, while acknowledging that 72 men in the House of representative voted in support of the gender bills, assured that the women will continue to advocate to those that don’t believe in it.

“We will continue to intensify advocacy for them to believe in gender equality, and the role that women can play when they are on the decision table to make Nigeria better”