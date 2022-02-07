2023: Women demand inclusion, bridging of gender gaps

Business Women Group in the Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called for the inclusion of the female gender in all the processes leading to the 2023 general elections.

The group also urged the Federal Government to close the gender gaps between men and women to create more sustainable and inclusive economies and societies.

The national president of the group, Aisha Abubakar made these demands at a workshop tagged “The position and responsibility of women in the chamber movement” and induction of its executives and state coordinators.

Abubakar particularly called on political parties, aspirants and candidates for the 2023 presidential election to include women in decision making to enable them achieve the 35 percent affirmative action.

“Gender equality remains a major issue despite its relevance, both as a human right and as a catalyst for economic growth. This is why closing the gender gap is a central part of any strategy to create more sustainable and inclusive economies and societies.