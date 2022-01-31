10,000 women, youths benefit from NDDC palliatives in Cross River

The Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has given succor to Cross River youths, women and physically challenged in central and northern district with hundreds of bags of rice from NDDC to cushion the effects of the second wave of COVID-19.

The beneficIaries numbering about 10,000 hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for remembering them at this critical period when the whole world is being ravaged by pandemic.

The bags of rice were distributed centrally at Ikom with representatives from the youths, women and persons living with disability from each of the 11 eleven local government areas that make up the both senatorial districts.

Speaking at the event, the deputy Co-ordinator of the palliatives for the North and Central districts, Cletus Obun, said the palliative is an indication that President Buhaei has not forgotten the youths, women and physically challenged persons who have always stood with the party.

Represented by Ernest Irek (incharge of North) and Dominic Kidzu (for Central), Obun said: “We commend the ministry, staff, and management of NDDC for the gesture to the downtrodden in these perilous times.

“We apologise that items came late due to some issues. Recall that there were insinuations in some quarters that the bags of rice were either missing or would not come. But we state that APC cannot forget the people of Cross River that are very dear to the party.

“That we have got the items and we have distributed it to various representatives across the north and central with empahsis on the youths, women and the physically challenged because of their peculiarities in their communities is an indication of our commitment to fulfilling our promise.

“This is just the beginning of better things to come to the state from the APC government. They are other NDDC skills acquisition and training programmes being embarked upon by the commission. We, therefore, urge the youths and women to queue into it and be empowered.

“For us here, we shall continue to fight for that which is due us and like Oliver Twist ask for more as the state has contributed immensely towards national development.”

He enjoined the representatives of the various groups to ensure that every person due receives his or her entitlements just as he advised those who are not beneficiaries of this phase to be patient.

Some of the representatives of the various groups, who confirmed that they have received their items, said they have shared it according to the instructions and in agreement with leaders of every group.

A youth leader from Boki, Emmanuel Abang, said:”We thank President Buhari and APC for remembering this time. We would reach out to other youths and ensure that items are delivered to the stipulated individual as authorised by the Commission.

Another youth leader from Ogoja, Jonthan Abang, said he led others from the north to come down and receive the packages.

Abang disclosed that the bags of rice are being delivered across the various terrains of Ogoja Yala, Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku.

He commended NDDC for their humanitarian gesture, adding that it is now the north has started feeling the commision presence.