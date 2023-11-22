Kano erupts in protests following Appeal Court ruling on Governor

Kano State has been engulfed in protests following an Appeal Court decision to remove Governor Abba Yusuf from office.

Supporters of Governor Yusuf took to the streets on Wednesday, burning tires and blocking roads in the Dan Agundi area of the state. Police were seen dispersing the protesters using tear gas and water cannons.

The protests erupted after a Certified True Copy of the Court of Appeal judgment on the state governorship election surfaced, contradicting the judgment initially read in court on Friday.

The Certified True Copy shows that the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Governor Yusuf, reversing the decision of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The development has thrown Kano State into chaos, with supporters of Governor Yusuf and his predecessor, Umar Ganduje, engaged in violent clashes.

The Kano State Police Command has warned against any form of protest following the recent Court of Appeal ruling upholding the removal of Governor Abba Yusuf from office.

In a press statement released by SP Abdullah Kiyawa, the command’s spokesman, security operatives have received credible information indicating plans for protests following the court’s verdict.

“The command has credible information revealing plans by certain groups to mobilize and stage protests in reaction to the Kano State Governorship Appeal Court’s verdict. The intention appears to be to disrupt the state, potentially leading to violence,” the statement read.

The police command cautioned residents to act within the confines of the law, emphasising that any planned protests or gatherings must adhere strictly to legal provisions.

The situation remains tense, and it is unclear how the protests will end.