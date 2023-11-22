Appeal Court ruling sacking Yusuf sparks confusion in Kano

The emergence of a certified true copy of the Appeal Court judgement, on Abba Kabiru Yusuf, Kano State Governor has sparked confusion in the state.

It had been widely reported Tuesday that the Appeal Court sacked the governor.

But in the certified true copy of the court’s judgement released later in the day, the appellate court upheld the victory of Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as duly elected Governor of Kano.

This latest development overturned the earlier tribunal decision that dismissed Abba Kabiru Yusuf’s appeal due to his membership status.

This revelation from the certified true copy not only upholds the electoral victory of Governor Yusuf but runs contrary to the ruling of the judges of the appellate court which declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 25, 2023, governorship poll in Kano.

A further examination of the situation showed that the appellate court’s judgement held multiple contradictions.

Initially, it favoured the APC, stating, “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent (APC) and against the appellant (Governor Abba Yusuf).”

Yet, it further complicated matters by declaring, “In the circumstances, I resolve all the issues in favour of the appellant (NNPP) and against the 1st respondent (APC),” it stated,

“Therefore, I find no merit in this appeal, which is liable to be and is hereby dismissed.” Paradoxically, the court’s final line set aside the tribunal’s judgement that initially sacked the governor.

Read also:Breaking: Appeal Court nullifies Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano State Governor

“The judgement of the tribunal In Petition No.: EPT/KN/GOV/01/2023 between: ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) v. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & 2 ORS. delivered on the 20th day of September, 2023 is hereby set aside,” the CTC of the judgement read.

The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed the governor and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the APC as the winner on March 18. Seeking a reversal, the governor approached the appellate court through counsel, Wole Olanipekun.

However, the unanimous ruling on Friday asserted the governor’s invalid candidature in the election.

Kano’s Attorney General, Haruna Dederi, highlighted page 67 of the judgement, emphasising the reversal of the tribunal’s decision.

Dederi said that the written evidence contradicted the public statement made by the judges on November 17, affirming Yusuf as the rightful governor of Kano State.

Read also:Kano: Yusuf heads to Supreme Court after Appeal Court sacking

In response to the situation, an APC chieftain, acknowledging the CTC’s authenticity, mentioned to Daily Trust the forthcoming receipt of the “corrected version.”

They stated, “It’s a typographical error that has already been corrected. We will be getting the corrected version tomorrow (Wednesday).”