Police warn against protests in Kano over Yusuf’s sack

The Kano State Police Command has issued a warning against any form of protest following the recent Court of Appeal ruling upholding the removal of Governor Abba Yusuf from office.

In a press statement released by SP Abdullah Kiyawa, the command’s spokesman, security operatives have received credible information indicating plans for protests following the court’s verdict.

“The command has credible information revealing plans by certain groups to mobilize and stage protests in reaction to the Kano State Governorship Appeal Court’s verdict. The intention appears to be to disrupt the state, potentially leading to violence,” the statement read.

The police command cautioned residents to act within the confines of the law, emphasising that any planned protests or gatherings must adhere strictly to legal provisions.

Preceding the court judgment, the leaderships of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the All Progressives Congress were summoned by the state police command. A peace accord was signed on November 16, 2023, to maintain peace regardless of the judgment’s outcome.

Both political parties pledged to refrain from politically motivated assemblies and avoid statements that could escalate tensions or compromise the judiciary’s integrity.

They vowed to comply with the peace accord and support security arrangements to preserve peace. The parties assured that anyone disrupting the peace would face legal consequences.

Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, urged residents to stay calm and avoid unlawful gatherings, reassuring them of the deployment of joint security forces to maintain peace and order.

Gumel emphasised a zero-tolerance stance on any attempts to disrupt the peace, affirming that lawbreakers would face the full force of legal action. He encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities to authorities.

In conclusion, the police reiterated their commitment to upholding law and order while acknowledging the cooperation and support of the state’s residents in maintaining a peaceful environment.