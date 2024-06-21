Kano emirate crisis: Abba orders eviction of Bayero from Nasarawa residence

The Kano State Government has instructed the Commissioner of Police to remove the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from the Nasarawa Emirs’ residence, where he has been residing since he was covertly relocated by security agencies on May 25, 2024.

During a press briefing, Haruna Isa Dederi, the state’s Attorney General and commissioner for justice, revealed that the government has finalised arrangements for the comprehensive renovation of the property. This entails the immediate demolition and reconstruction of the dilapidated perimeter wall.

This course of action follows the Federal High Court’s judgment on the pivotal lawsuit, which validated the legality of the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024.

“In alignment with the Court’s decision, the Kano State Government has instructed the State Commissioner of Police to expel the deposed emir of the 8 metropolitan local governments from the Government premises where he is unlawfully encroaching, as the has already completed preparations for the extensive refurbishment of the property, including the swift dismantling and reconstruction of the deteriorated boundary walls.

“I convey my felicitations and beseech the honorable residents of Kano State to uphold tranquility and commemorate the triumph of justice in Kano.”