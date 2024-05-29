Kano Emirates crisis: NBA chairman probes counsel, judge over “disgraceful conduct”

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the conducts of counsel and judges involved in issuing conflicting court orders on the stool of the Emir of Kano, saying their actions have brought shame and ridicule to the legal profession.

In a statement, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, the NBA President, described the events as “utterly disgraceful” and “unacceptable.” He called for an investigation into the professional conduct of both counsel and judges, saying their actions have exposed the legal profession to public ridicule.

Maikyau directed the NBA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee to invite the counsel involved for preliminary investigations, warning that disciplinary action would be taken if necessary. He also called on the heads of the courts concerned to scrutinize the judges’ conduct and report to the National Judicial Council for appropriate action.

The NBA president emphasized the need for the judiciary to maintain its independence and resist any attempts to compromise it, saying that the respect accorded the legal profession is a reflection of a country’s freedom.

The crisis began with conflicting orders from the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court on the stool of the Emir of Kano, leading to public confusion and criticism of the judiciary. The NBA’s intervention is seen as a bid to restore public confidence in the legal profession and the judiciary.