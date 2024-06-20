Court nullifies Kano law used to dethrone Emir Bayero, others

A Federal High Court in Kano has nullified the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024.

The law, passed by the Kano State House of Assembly on May 23, dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

It also reversed the creation of four emirates—Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya—established by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2020.

The Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Danagundi, who was represented by Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), challenged the law’s legality and asked the court to declare it null and void.

Justice Abdullahi Liman adjourned the ruling to Thursday after hearing the motion last Friday.

Despite a notice of appeal filed at the Court of Appea by the State House of Assembly and its Speaker through their counsel,Eyitayo Fatogu, the court held that no evidence of entry or formal stay application was presented.

Justice Liman ordered parties to maintain the status quo, emphasising that the defendants were aware of the interim order but proceeded with implementing the law.

He, therefore, ruled that he would assume his coercive powers to enforce compliance with his order.