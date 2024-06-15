Kano Emirate crisis: Sanusi speaks, says he understand why Ado Bayero is hurt

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano, has addressed the ongoing crisis over the emirate’s throne involving himself and Aminu Ado Bayero, the dethroned Emir.

The conflict arose when Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reinstated Sanusi, leading to Bayero challenging his removal in court.

Following his dethronement along with four other Emirs by Yusuf, Bayero defied an order to relinquish power within two days.

Upon his return to Kano during this period, Bayero occupied the Nasarawa mini palace, prompting the governor to order his arrest. The legal battle intensified as Bayero sought to invalidate the law used by the governor for his deposition and Sanusi’s reinstatement.

In an interview with Saturday Sun, Sanusi remarked on the distress felt by those who benefited from the now-repealed system, hinting at Bayero and others without naming them directly.

He reflected on the division caused by past actions that granted privileges to certain individuals for four years, which are now being contested.

Sanusi highlighted that the issue stems from decisions made four years ago that led to the current situation.

He criticised the creation of new emirates by former Governor Ganduje without historical precedent, which were later abolished by a new governor in an effort to preserve Kano’s long standing heritage.

Emphasising the importance of unity and historical preservation, Sanusi called for collective action to uphold the emirate’s glory and traditions.

He acknowledged that while those affected by recent changes might feel hurt, it is essential not to let temporary benefits overshadow a millennium of history.

He said: “What we are dealing with is a situation where somebody divided us. And actually, when you create these things, some people get some privileges. They didn’t ask for it, but they’ve enjoyed it for four years.

“Now when they lose it, it’s a problem. But the problem is not what has happened today. It is what happened four years ago. If it had not been done, we would not be in this situation today. We are one family, we are one people. Somebody comes, divides us up. Even in this family, he takes one emirate, gives it to a part of the family. Now, when people enjoy it for four years and you take it away from them, it becomes a problem.

“When Ganduje wanted to create these Emirates, he could not find a law to amend. He started by amending Emirates Appointment and Deposition Law, which the court struck down. So, he had to, de novo, ex nihilo, out of nothing create a law and create emirates, new emirates that never existed.

“Something called a Kano Emirate with eight local governments. That emirate with eight local governments had not existed in our one thousand years of history. The same thing with the Bichi Emirate, Rano Emirate, Gaya Emirate. None of them existed in one thousand years of history.

“So, they had the stools for four years and a new governor came on board and said we have to deal with this attack on our system, on our collective history. And he says we cannot in the interest of preserving something with a history of four years abolish a history of one thousand plus years. He says let’s go back to the original order.

“That was all that happened. It was not targeted at any individual, at any family, at any person. But of course, the people who were beneficiaries of this would hurt. And we understand that. It is not their fault. But we cannot because we do not want to harm or hurt them and allow it to go on.

“So managing the situation is for all of us as citizens of Kano. As members of the royal family, it is for all of us to look at the big picture and see that what has been done has been done to restore the glory of our emirate and to protect our own history and custom. For me, even now that I am here, only God knows how long I will be here. I can die tomorrow.”