Kaduna train attack: NBTE director, traditional ruler’s son confirmed dead

Two days after the gruesome terrorist attack on a Kaduna bound Abuja train, names of some of those killed have emerged as search and rescue efforts continue.

Among the dead is a director at the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), a Kano indigene, Abdul Isa Kofar-Mata who was killed in the train. His death was confirmed by his close friend, Ibrahim G. Maryam.

Also confirmed is the death of the son of a traditional ruler, Tibileri Mosugu, a lawyer. He is said to be the son of Samuel Mosugu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Otaro Igoli Udeji III, of Osobane, Ogori.

Earlier Tuesday, news filtered in of the death of the secretary-general of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, Musa-Lawal Ozigi and the Kwara State Chapter chairman of the TUC, Akin Akinsola,

Sources also said that out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna, two had been confirmed dead, including a lady medical doctor with the hospital, Chinelo Megafu.

Megafu, a member and patron of Parcelmedico, graduated from the University of Port Harcourt and was employed at St. Gerald Hospital in Kaduna.

President of TUC, Quadri Olayeye, in a statement on Tuesday, said the deceased TUC members were on their way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for Tuesday, March 29.

The statement said Ozigi served in the capacity of general secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012.

Also a number of persons were injured in the attack. Among the injured is a former deputy governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala. He sustained gunshot injuries in Monday’s train attack.

An aide to the former deputy governor, who confirmed the report, said Wakkala, who was returning from the APC National Convention, was shot during the gun battle between the terrorists and the military.

Yusuf Idris, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, said the ex-Deputy Governor was initially abducted by the terrorists during the attack and was successfully rescued by the combined forces of DSS and the Military.

“He was initially abducted but was rescued by the DSS and military, it was during the process he sustained a gunshot injury in the leg. He is very okay now, he is receiving treatment at a hospital in Kaduna State,” Idris said.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the managing director of Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali Hassan, remains unknown. He was confirmed as one of the passengers abducted by bandits after they successfully blew up the train and immobilized it.

Businessday investigations reveal that the terrorists used cars to move the kidnapped persons away, a departure from their modus operandi of using motorbikes. An eye witness said the vehicles mostly Volkswagen Golf, were about 10 in number,

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday, said the terrorists abducted a “white man” and killed several others. He also said the terrorists targeted the Business Class coach of the train.

He said: “I just spoke with a survivor, who is a civil servant working with a public Library, she narrated that the terrorists specifically targeted the business class coach. They kidnapped some persons including a white man and killed those who resisted, while she pretended to be dead.”