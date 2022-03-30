Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Late TUC Sec-Gen, Musa-Lawal Ozigi for burial today

The remains of the late Musa-Lawal Ozigi, Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, will be buried today in his hometown Ogominana, in Kogi State. He was a devout Muslim.

Ozigi, a barrister and labour unionist was among those gruesomely murdered by terrorists who on Monday in Dutse, Kaduna state, attacked an Abuja- Kaduna train.

His wife, Aisha, who accompanied him on the ill fated journey was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at the Military hospital in Kaduna.

Ozigi was born on 12th December, 1965 and hails from Ogeminana Village in Adavi Local government of Kogi state. He was married with 2 wives.

He studied political science at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and graduated in 1987. He later read law at the University of Lagos graduating in 1998 and was called to the bar after attending the Nigerian Law School, in 1999.

He previously served as General-Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before joining the main TUC in 2012.

Read also: Kaduna airport attack: Reps summon heads of security, aviation agencies, minister

Ozigi was killed alongside the Kwara state TUC Chairman Akin Akinsola.

According to the President of TUC, Quadri Olayeye, in a statement on Tuesday, the deceased TUC members were on their way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for Tuesday, March 29.

Reacting to Ozigi’s death, a close friend, classmate and brother, Yakubu Lawal, former General Manager, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) described the death as “ very painful, pathetic and barbaric”.

“My wife and I visited him and his wife at his Abuja home few days before his gruesome murder by bandits. We attended Ahmadu Bello University at the same time although he graduated in 1987 a year ahead of me. His death is a great loss to this country”, Lawal said

Another schoolmate and friend, former Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Ndu Ughamadu described Ozigi as “ a fine gentleman, detribalized Nigerian, philanthropist and patriot.

“The greater part of his life was devoted to labour union activities which he joined over 2 decades ago. His death is a big loss to this nation and the labour community”, Ughamadu stated

On their part, the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NURW) on Tuesday expressed shock over the death of Musa-Lawal Ozigi, in the Kaduna train attack.

The union’s Secretary General, Segun Esan, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, described the incident as shocking and devastating.

‘’It is most unfortunate and painful that such a resourceful and ebullient fellow as the General Secretary of TUC would be lost to this attack.

‘’May his soul rest in peace and may God imbue our government at every tier with the wisdom to tackle this menace of attacks on innocent souls. Amen,’’ he said.

Esan also described as unfortunate the increasing psychological trauma that survivors had to face following the attacks on trains.

He said: ‘’I hope the Federal Government will begin to initiate a comprehensive risk assessment of the railway industry with special attention on the elements of threats, vulnerability and consequences. This is in order to end these frequent attacks on the trains.‘’