Kaduna train attack: Manifest shows 362 passengers onboard

The Kaduna State Government says eight persons have so far been confirmed dead, while 26 persons were injured in Monday’s terrorists attack on the Abuja- Kaduna train.

The authorities said it has also received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.

According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. He stated that the passenger manifest does not include NRC staff and security officials who were on board.

According to the statement, investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update.

“Search operations are also being sustained. Citizens are requested to contact the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398, to make enquiries or provide information regarding passengers who were on board the Abuja-Kaduna train AK9. Further updates will be communicated to the public,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the Trade Union Congress, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, and the Kwara State Chairman of the TUC, Akin Akinsola, are said to have been killed during the incident, according to a statement signed by the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye.

Also, a director of the National Board of Technical Education was killed. A friend close to the deceased, Bashir Usman, confirmed his death via his official twitter page @senatorbash, “In total submission to the will of almighty Allah, we announce the death of a fellow GSCS alumnus – Abdu Isa Kofar Mata (Gigi) in last night’s attack on Kaduna-Abuja train.

“We pray to Allah subhanahu to grant his soul eternal rest,” the tweet read.